Safety recommendations for health care workers involved with head, neck exams, surgery during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Health care workers who come in close contact with a patient's head and neck are particularly at risk for developing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) because of the rapid spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2) through respiratory droplets. This article provides safety recommendations for these health care workers regarding exams and surgical procedures based on a review of the literature and the experiences of physicians with firsthand knowledge of safety procedures during this pandemic.

Authors: Babak Givi, M.D., of NYU Langone Health in New York, is the corresponding author.

