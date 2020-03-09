Study suggests no evidence of association between rotavirus vaccination, type 1 diabetes in kids

What The Study Did: Findings in this observational study of almost 387,000 children born in the U.S. don't show evidence of an association between rotavirus vaccination (routinely recommended for all infants by age 8 months) and type 1 diabetes in children who were followed over a range of about 5 years. Researchers explain limitations of the study, as well as two potential unmeasured confounding variables that may have affected results.
