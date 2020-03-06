Types of vaping products used by hospitalized patients with severe lung injury

What The Study Did: This report describes the kinds of vaping products used by and the clinical characteristics of patients hospitalized in California last year with e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury.

Authors: Jason A. Wilken, Ph.D., M.P.H., and Christina Armatas, M.D., M.P.H., of the California Department of Public Health, Richmond, California, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.0664)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.