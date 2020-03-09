Violence faced by sexual minority adolescents

What The Study Did: The risk of physical and sexual violence faced by gay, lesbian, bisexual and questioning U.S. high schoolers was quantified in this observational study that used pooled data from a survey conducted every two years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Author: Theodore L. Caputi, M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School, Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.6291)

