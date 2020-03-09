News Release 

Violence faced by sexual minority adolescents

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: The risk of physical and sexual violence faced by gay, lesbian, bisexual and questioning U.S. high schoolers was quantified in this observational study that used pooled data from a survey conducted every two years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Author: Theodore L. Caputi, M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School, Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:  Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.6291)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.6291?guestAccessKey=3e8a2614-a2f2-4fa3-a538-56851cc0b282&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=030920

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.