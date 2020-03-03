What drug companies spend to bring a new drug to market

What The Study Did: Researchers estimated the cost to bring 63 new drugs or biologics to market between 2009 and 2018 using publicly available data on research and development expenditures for these medicines. This study is part of a theme issue from JAMA on drug pricing.

Authors: Olivier J. Wouters, Ph.D., of the London School of Economics and Political Science, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.1166)

