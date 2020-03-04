News Release 

Workplace program to improve blood pressure control

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial conducted at 60 workplaces in urban ares of China examined whether a wellness program with a hypertension management component would improve blood pressure control among employees compared to usual care.

Authors: Zengwu Wang, M.D., Ph.D., of the Peking Union Medical College & Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing, and Chun Chang, M.D., Ph.D., of Peking University in Beijing, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.6161)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

