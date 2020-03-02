660 young scientists from around 100 countries experience first 'Lindau Moment' today

Young scientists from 101 countries are invited to the 70th anniversary of the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings. This was the result of the decision taken today by the Council for the Meetings to conclude the nomination and selection process.

"We are pleased to inform you that the scientific review panel of the Meetings has selected you to participate in the 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting taking place from 28 June to 3 July 2020 in Lindau, Germany." While the "important phone call from Stockholm" usually comes as a complete surprise to freshly selected Nobel Laureates, the young scientists have been waiting for days for this message in their mailbox. - Today the notifications of acceptance are sent from Lindau to the young researchers all over the world.

Countess Bettina Bernadotte, President of the Council: "Every year it is very moving to be able to offer so many excellent students, PhD candidates and post-docs this opportunity for an exchange and for the further development of their careers. For our 70th Meeting we are particularly pleased that we were able to gain new academic partners in four countries who will send Young Scientists to Lindau this summer."

In addition to almost 200 academic partners - academies of science, universities, foundations and research-based companies - once again six Nobel Laureates nominated young scientists for participation. All nominees have gone through a demanding, multi-stage selection process over the past few months: Following the nomination, they had to submit extensive documentation on their previous scientific career as a first step. On this basis a preliminary evaluation took place. For the first time this year, it was supported by Lindau Alumni who had attended the Lindau Meeting themselves in previous years. The final decision was taken by the scientific chairpersons of the 70th Lindau Meeting - this year with an interdisciplinary programme (every five years) professors from three scientific disciplines: Heiner Linke and Wolfgang Lubitz (Chemistry), Klas Kärre and Stefan Kaufmann (Physiology or Medicine) as well as Lars Bergström and Rainer Blatt (Physics).

Young scientists around the globe interested in participating in future Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings can obtain information here: http://www. lindau-nobel. org/ application-faq (application procedure from September 2020) The 71st Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting from 27 June - 2 July 2021 will be dedicated to chemistry by rota.

These young scientists will attend the 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting



- 660 researchers from 101 countries

- 45% female, 54% male, 1% no comment

- youngest participants: 18 years

- Disciplines: 34% Chemistry, 16% Physiology or Medicine, 21% Biology, 29% Physics