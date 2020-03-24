Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings 2020 postponed to next year

The 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting and the 7th Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences - both scheduled for this summer - will be postponed: The 70th Nobel Laureate Meeting (Interdisciplinary) will now take place 27 Juni - 2 July 2021, the date for the 7th Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences is to be determined. This decision was made by the committees of the Council and the Foundation for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

"Until the very end, we had the hope that we could stick to our planning, but the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus particularly affect the participants of our Meetings, the Nobel Laureates and young scientists from all over the world," explains Countess Bettina Bernadotte, President of the Council. "This decision was particularly difficult for us with regards to the young researchers who have shared their enthusiasm and anticipation over social media in the past few weeks. However, we were able to promise them that their invitations will also be valid for 2021. The interruption of the 'Lindau tradition' is also a great disappointment for the Nobel Laureates - for us it is a historic break." The health of the residents of Lindau, who would normally have welcomed the Meeting participants from over 100 countries, also played an important role in the decision.

Council and Foundation are grateful for the encouragement and support that the Lindau Meetings have received from many stakeholders and not least from partners and supporters since the decision was made internally. "Our current plan is to use the funds for the Meetings planned for this year essentially in 2021. At the same time, we accept the challenge and want to live up to the leitmotif of the Lindau Meetings in the form of comprehensive, interactive online activities: Educate. Inspire. Connect. - This time, of course, in a different way than usual," says Prof. Jürgen Kluge, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

It is planned to combine the topics of the interdisciplinary Meeting as well as the Meeting on economic sciences in the meeting week and to have decentralised discussions from all continents via the internet. Formats are conceivable in which young scientists also present their current research and receive suggestions from Nobel Laureates or Lindau Alumni from previous meetings - analogous to the popular Master Classes, poster sessions and seminars in the Inselhalle. The discussion and adoption of the "Lindau Guidelines" is also on the agenda: A digital form offers the possibility that as many scientists as possible sign these rules for global, sustainable and open science in the 21st century and thus make them their own.

"With all the sadness, there is also the opportunity to try out one or the other new thing for future Meetings. We also want to make selected programme items accessible to the public, as we've done before. In this case, we can offer these not only to Lindau and the region, but to those interested worldwide," said Countess Bettina Bernadotte.

Since many pin great hopes on science and research at the moment, the Lindau Meetings point to the content of the Lindau Mediatheque: Here everyone can explore with how much effort, meticulousness and passion scientists work. There are audio recordings and video presentations from all Lindau Meetings (except 1951) as well as virtual laboratory visits to Nobel Laureates, numerous photos as well as Mini Lectures intended for use in school lessons: mediatheque.lindau-nobel.org

About the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings

Since their foundation in 1951 the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings have developed into a unique international scientific forum. The annual Meetings provide an opportunity for an exchange between different generations, cultures and disciplines. The theme of the Lindau Meetings alternates between Physics, Chemistry or Physiology and Medicine - the three Nobel Prize scientific disciplines. Every five years an interdisciplinary Meeting takes place, while the Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences is held every three years. Through the medium of various declarations (2015 on Climate Change, 1955 Against the Use of Nuclear Weapons) the scientists have repeatedly joined in the public debate with political appeals.

It was the Lindau physicians Franz Karl Hein and Gustav Wilhelm Parade who approached Count Lennart Bernadotte af Wisborg with the idea of a conference of Nobel Laureates and proceeded to jointly implement this with him - since 1953 with the participation of young scientists. Some 35,000 students, PhD candidates and post-docs have since taken part. Their experience of the Meeting may be literally once-in-a-lifetime, but they remain permanent members of the Lindau Alumni Network and ambassadors for scientific dialogue.

All year long the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings continue to pursue their "Mission Education" aimed at emphasising the importance of science and advocating science and research. This is also the purpose for which the online Mediatheque is being developed into a learning platform which includes teaching materials for schools.

