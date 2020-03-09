Nobel Laureate Edmond Fischer to be honored at 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting

Four weeks ahead of the 100th birthday of Edmond H. Fischer on 6 April 2020, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings honour the lifetime achievement of the Nobel Laureate. With eleven participations in the Meetings so far, he has also shown considerable commitment in this respect.

Countess Bettina Bernadotte: "Nobel Laureates and young scientists - the exchange between generations is at the core of the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings. And who could be a better beacon of scientific inspiration for young researchers from all over the world than a 100-year-old laureate and a true friend of our Meetings."

The President of the Council has invited Professor Fischer to give the "Life Lecture" at the 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting this year and he would like to accept this invitation.

Already at the 63rd Lindau Meeting in 2013 Edmond Fischer was virtually ahead of his time. This can be seen as of the meanwhile established Lindau Alumni Network as well as with reference to the "Lindau Guidelines" for global, sustainable and cooperative open science in the 21st century which are to be adopted at the upcoming Meeting: "The students come from - I don't know - how many countries and they all speak the same language - the language of science. [...] I would wish that when they go back home that they would continue to collaborate; or if this is too much to ask at least to communicate with the friends they made here", he said in an interview during the Meeting.

More quotes from Edmond Fischer in the context of the Lindau Meetings:

"The beauty of science is that you always know where you start from, but you never know where you end up." (Interview with Marc Pachter, 2019)

"People think that science can be dangerous. [...] It is ignorance that is dangerous. So that is one way of fighting ignorance - teaching them about science." (63rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 2013)

"Doubt in science is very important, the feeling that you are never certain about anything. If all the public could have this idea [...] that they might be wrong it would be the end of fanaticism - political, moral, ethnic, racial and religious." (63rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 2013)

So far, from the circle of Nobel Laureates only Rita Levi-Montalcini (1986, physiology or medicine, 22 April 1909 - 30 December 2012) is older than Edmond Fischer. In 1993 she had participated in the 43rd Lindau Meeting. Ronald H. Coase, winner of the 1991 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel (Nobel Prize for Economics) is also a member of the exclusive "Club of 100+ Laureates" (29 December 1910 - 2 September 2013).

###

Edmond H. Fischer and the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings

Born on 6 April 1920 in Shanghai

1992 Nobelpreis für physiologie or medicine, together with Edwin G. Krebs (6 June 1918 - 21 December 2009)

Prize motivation: "for their discoveries concerning reversible protein phosphorylation as a biological regulatory mechanism"

So far 11 attendances at the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings (2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2007, 2003, 2000, 1999, 1996, 1993)

Invitation for the 70th Meeting 2020 to give his "Life Lecture" (planned for Thursday, 2 July 2020)

Edmond Fischer Centennial Gallery at the Lindau mediatheque

For journalists:

Further information on the 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings at lindau-nobel.org

Accreditation for the 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting from mid-March: lindau-nobel.org/press

About the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings

Since their foundation in 1951 the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings have developed into a unique international scientific forum. The annual Meetings provide an opportunity for an exchange between different generations, cultures and disciplines. The theme of the Lindau Meetings alternates between Physics, Chemistry or Physiology and Medicine - the three Nobel Prize scientific disciplines. Every five years an interdisciplinary Meeting takes place, while the Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences is held every three years. Through the medium of various declarations (2015 on Climate Change, 1955 Against the Use of Nuclear Weapons) the scientists have repeatedly joined in the public debate with political appeals.

It was the Lindau physicians Franz Karl Hein and Gustav Wilhelm Parade who approached Count Lennart Bernadotte af Wisborg with the idea of a conference of Nobel Laureates and proceeded to jointly implement this with him - since 1953 with the participation of young scientists. Some 35,000 students, PhD candidates and post-docs have since taken part. Their experience of the Meeting may be literally once-in-a-lifetime, but they remain permanent members of the Lindau Alumni Network and ambassadors for scientific dialogue.

All year long the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings continue to pursue their "Mission Education" aimed at emphasising the importance of science and advocating science and research. This is also the purpose for which the online mediatheque is being developed into a learning platform which includes teaching materials for schools.

Further Informationen

flickr.com/nobellaureatemeeting/albums

twitter.com/lindaunobel

facebook.com/LindauNobelLaureatesMeeting

linkedin.com/company/lindau-nobel-laureate-meetings

youtube.com/user/NobelLaureateMeeting

instagram.com/lindaunobel

lindau-nobel.org

lindau-nobel.org/blog

mediatheque.lindau-nobel.org