Lehigh Microscopy School cancels 2020 session

BETHLEHEM, Pa., USA: In line with the exceptional measures taken by Lehigh University to mitigate the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19, the 2020 Lehigh Microscopy School, originally scheduled for May 31-June 5, 2020, in Bethlehem, Pa., has been canceled.

The Lehigh Microscopy School, a week-long series of courses that keeps engineers, scientists, and technicians abreast of developments in scanning electron microscopy, was set to mark its 50th anniversary.

"Although we are disappointed to cancel this year's programming, without question, the safety of our lecturers, participants, and staff is our top priority," says the school's director, Chris Kiely, a professor of materials science and engineering in the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science.

Registered participants will receive full registration refunds.

The next session of the Lehigh Microscopy School is scheduled for June 6-11, 2021. For more information and the latest updates, follow the Lehigh Microscopy School on LinkedIn.

