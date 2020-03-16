Coronavirus-infected patients needing emergency surgery: Anesthesia standards

New Rochelle, NY, March 16, 2020--Physicians describe the standardized procedure of surgical anesthesia for patients with COVID-19 infection requiring emergency surgery to minimize the risk of virus spread and reduce lung injury in a Letter to the Editor published in Surgical Infections, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Surgical Infections website through April 16, 2020.

Xianjie Wen and Yiqun Li, the First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University, Guangzhou, and the Second People's Hospital of Foshan City, China, coauthored the letter entitled "Anesthesia Procedure of Emergency Operation for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19." The authors discuss the need for a negative pressure operating room, protection for the anesthesiologists, and special requirements for the anesthetic equipment, appliances, and drugs used. They describe the induction of anesthesia and the mechanical ventilation strategy during anesthesia maintenance to reduce ventilator-related lung injury.

"Avoiding airborne droplets from infected patients that are being ventilated is important to avoid transmission of these infections to OR personnel and other patients receiving care in the OR," says Surgical Infections Editor-in-Chief Donald E. Fry, MD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL.

###

About the Journal

Surgical Infections is a comprehensive and authoritative peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the biology, prevention, and management of post-operative infections. Published eight times per year in print and online, the Journal delivers original articles covering the latest advances, new therapeutic management strategies, and translational research that is being applied to improve clinical outcomes and successfully treat post-operative infections. Surgical Infections is the Official Journal of the Surgical Infection Society (SIS), SIS-Europe, SIS-Latin America, and the Chinese Society of Surgical Infection and Intensive Care. For complete information and a sample issue, please visit the Surgical Infections website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Advances in Wound Care, Journal of Laparoendoscopic & Advanced Surgical Techniques and Videoscopy, and Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine and Laser Surgery.Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 90 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.