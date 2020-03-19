Milken Institute launches COVID-19 treatment and vaccine tracker

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2020 -- The Milken Institute is launching a resource to help the public and policymakers track progress in the development of treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

The tracker is available online at https:/ / milkeninstitute. org/ covid-19-tracker . It is developed and maintained by FasterCures, a center of the Milken Institute, with an Advisory Council comprised of a Nobel Laureate researcher, former FDA chiefs, and industry leaders.

"We seek to accelerate efforts to find new treatments or vaccines, amplify what's working, hold the system and its players accountable, and expand the global discussion about how to create durable, long term solutions," says Esther Krofah, executive director of FasterCures. "COVID-19 is putting that approach to the test. We hope to be a resource promoting effective approaches and strategies."

The Milken Institute COVID-19 vaccine development and treatment tracker is compiled from publicly available sources. It will grow to include FDA-approved indications where applicable, as well as basic information about the focus of each clinical trial.

The information in the tracker is current as of March 18, 2020. The Milken Institute welcomes input on new treatments and vaccines in development. Please email COVID19@milkeninstitute.org with tips.

