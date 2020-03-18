Control mechanism of force-induced cell-to-cell adhesion

Using the amphibian Xenopus laevis as a model, Drs. Noriyuki Kinoshita and Naoto Ueno from the National Institute for Basic Biology (NIBB), Japan and Dr. Ileana Cristea from Princeton University, USA have demonstrated that physical forces, such as centrifugal force, enhance cell-to-cell attachment and increase the stiffness of embryonic tissues as a result of force induced cell shape change. In addition, they have also elucidated a part of the signaling pathway underlying the phenomenon. This work revealing how physical forces build-up the structurally robust and stable embryonic tissue architectures during development was published on March 2020 in Cell Reports.
It is being increasingly recognized that in addition to genes and proteins, physical forces are also essential components for living organisms to proceed with normal development and maintain homeostasis.
This work was conducted as an international collaboration between Naoto Ueno's group, which includes Noriyuki Kinoshita and Yutaka Hashimoto (currently at Nagoya City University) at NIBB, Japan, and Ileana Cristea at Princeton University, USA.
