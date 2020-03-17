Irish ORCID Consortium officially launched

Bethesda, MD - ORCID announced this week the official launch of the Irish Consortium at the Irish Research eLibrary (IReL). The new consortium will be led by Dr Catherine Ferris, IReL Open Scholarship Officer, who will manage community and technical support for consortium members.

ORCID consortia foster communities of practice that apply ORCID open identifier services and resources in regional and national contexts, using global implementation standards. Executive Director of ORCID Dr Laure Haak stated, "We are honored to partner with IReL to launch the new Irish ORCID Consortium. Since our first meeting to discuss a national approach to ORCID in the amazing Trinity College Library in 2014, opportunities to work with and learn from each other have been many, and we welcome continued collaboration on building open research infrastructure."

The Irish Consortium is part of a coordinated approach to the adoption and integration of ORCID in Ireland, directed by the Higher Education Authority. Its establishment was directly informed by research carried out by the National Open Research Forum (NORF) Infrastructure Working Group. In accordance with the NORF principles for adoption and use of ORCID and related persistent identifier infrastructure in Ireland, the Irish ORCID Consortium recognizes that:

the use of unique and persistent identifiers for entities (researchers, organizations, grants, activities, and outputs) in the research ecosystem is essential for the development of an internationally competitive research infrastructure for Ireland,

the adoption of unique identifiers for researcher identification supports interoperability between multiple systems and institutions. By virtue of its open, non-proprietary nature, its robust and independent governance structure and its widespread global adoption, ORCID is the best choice for identifying researchers and other contributors to research, and

ORCID improves the visibility of researchers by uniquely distinguishing them from similarly named researchers and by merging information from individual researchers who have used name variants over the course of their careers.

Dr Ferris noted: "IReL is delighted to be part of this national coordinated approach to the adoption of ORCID in Ireland and I am keen to begin supporting the consortium members' goals and activities. Implementing ORCID will have far reaching consequences for Irish research and I look forward to collaborating with ORCID and the consortium members towards this objective."

About IReL - IReL, based in Maynooth University, is a consortium responsible for e-resource licensing for participating Irish HEIs and the provision of administrative, technical and community support for the Irish ORCID consortium. With e-resources, IReL enables access for member institutions to online journals, ebooks, databases and index & abstracting services to support innovative, impactful research. With ORCID, IReL supports consortium members to catalyse ORCID adoption according to best practices, thereby strengthening Irish research infrastructure and increasing the discoverability of Irish research. Learn more at https:/ / irel. ie/

About ORCID - ORCID's vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, and borders, and time. ORCID provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities. ORCID provides open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. ORCID provides this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting and analysis. Learn more at https:/ / orcid. org

