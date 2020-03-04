RIT to host workshop exploring the intersection of photonics and quantum technology

Rochester Institute of Technology will bring international pioneers in the advancement of photonics for quantum devices to campus this summer for a special workshop. The Photonics for Quantum Workshop 2 takes place June 23-25 at the RIT campus.

The workshop aims to explore how photonic devices may impact quantum science, technology and applications. Topics will focus on quantum technology development in five main applications-- computing, communication, imaging, sensing and clocks.

"This is an exciting time to be working in the field of quantum science and technology," said Don Figer, director of RIT's Future Photon Initiative and the Center for Detectors. "The federal government invested heavily in the field when it passed the National Quantum Initiative Act in 2018, and late last year, we saw a major breakthrough in quantum supremacy. Photonic devices will be key to unlocking the potential of quantum technology, and we look forward to exploring that in detail at the workshop."

Speakers will include academic and industry experts from MIT, Dartmouth College, University of Wisconsin, University of Arizona, RMIT University, University of Vienna, Purdue University, Xanadu and more. The workshop will include special events such as Quantum Careers and Education as well as the Women in Quantum: Increasing Diversity in Industry and Academia breakfast panel. It also comes on the heels of the AIM Photonics Members Meeting to be held at RIT on June 22.

This year the workshop is offering a new program to assist undergraduate and graduate students with travel costs through $200 stipends per student. Students can apply for the travel stipends through the registration form. Stipends are available on a first-come, first-served basis for students traveling more than 50 miles to Rochester.

RIT held the first Photonics for Quantum Workshop in January 2019. In addition to RIT, this year's workshop is sponsored by L3Harris, TOPTICA Photonics, Teledyne Princeton Instruments, ID Quantique, Photonics Media, Single Quantum and Quantum Design. It is also partially funded by a National Science Foundation grant that supports an RIT-led team to propose an NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute.

Additional speakers and the full program will be announced later this spring. For further information about the workshop, including registration, visit the Future Photon Initiative website or contact Robyn Rosechandler.

For more information, contact Luke Auburn at 585-475-4335, luke.auburn@rit.edu, or on Twitter: @lukeauburn.

###