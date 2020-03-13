Alexander Alonso named SIOP fellow

Alexander Alonso, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Alonso was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

A prolific writer with hundreds of credits to his name in professional and academic journals as well as technical reports, and popular and social media, Dr. Alexander Alonso is known for using I-O principles as the foundation for advances in human resource management and practice. As the Chief Knowledge Officer at the Society for Human Resource Management, he is a leader in the development, validation and implementation of competency-based credentialing for the HR workforce.

Dr. Alonso has been called upon by policymakers in two presidential administrations as well as both houses of Congress to provide evidence-based advice on issues including military retirement benefits, childcare tax incentives for employers and employment initiatives for the formerly incarcerated.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

