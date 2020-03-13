Alan L. Colquitt named SIOP Fellow

Alan L. Colquitt, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Colquitt was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Alan L. Colquitt has made critical contributions to the organizations he has supported, leveraging his experience and expertise to make important and sometimes challenging contributions to I-O psychology. His work has included the research and application of performance management tools, cultural and organizational change, leadership identification and survey strategy, and has always taken an evidence-based approach.

His emergence as a thought leader in these areas is demonstrated by the wide range of his presentations, discussions, papers, and workshops. Dr. Colquitt has been actively involved and supportive of SIOP by means of content-oriented presentations, symposia, and discussions. He is also known as a committed mentor to others in I-O psychology, actively sharing his experiences with students and young professionals.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

###

About SIOP