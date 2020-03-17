Brian Welle named SIOP Fellow

Brian Welle, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Welle was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Brian Welle epitomizes the scientist-practitioner in I-O psychology by conducting and applying rigorous research to improve the workplace. His goal is to employ I-O psychology theory, research and methods to improve organizations, and the lives of the people working in them. He has used I-O psychology to advance diversity and inclusion, and to address challenges in selection, team effectiveness, manager and leader development, and performance management among many other issues. He is an author and presenter in academic and research settings as well as corporate environments. Dr. Welle is frequently quoted in popular media such as Fast Company, The Atlantic, USA Today and Wired, and has 11 academic publications, six research reports and 28 conference presentations to his credit.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

