Catherine Daus named SIOP Fellow

Catherine Daus, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Daus was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Catherine Daus has been described as a passionate educator, productive researcher and a stellar servant leader. She has shown dedication to her teaching responsibilities and is the Program Director for SIUE's master's I-O program. She runs an active lab where students help design, run, analyze, and write studies, and she chairs up to eight theses each year. Her research has been on emotions in the workplace, specifically the ability perspective of emotional intelligence and emotional labor, and she is frequently called upon to review and write or edit book chapters and journal articles. She has linked her academic research passions with practice by consulting with organizations on emotional intelligence and stress in the workplace.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

###

About SIOP