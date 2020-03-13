Christopher M. Barnes named SIOP Fellow

Christopher M. Barnes, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Barnes was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Christopher M. Barnes is a pioneer in the study of sleep deprivation and work, initially researching the impact of sleep deprivation on employees' work and expanding to study the impact of sleep deprivation on leadership positions. His research has appeared in prestigious journals such as Academy of Management Review, Journal of Applied Psychology and Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, and he has held editorial positions at five journals.

His contributions to science and practice have been cited more than 3,000 times, and he has an h-index of 19. He has been awarded SIOP's Distinguished Early Career Contribution Science award and has been given the best review award at several publications.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP

