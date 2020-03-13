Dana Born named SIOP Fellow

Dana Born, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Born was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

As a military officer, Dr. Dana Born was the first at many things. She was the first female aide to the first female Secretary of the Air Force, the first female general officer in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, the first female service academy graduate general officer, and the first female dean of the United States Air Force Academy.

Dr. Born's current teaching at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government focuses on leadership, something she exhibited during the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon, where she was a squadron commander. Dr. Born has been a leader in I-O psychology as well, using that foundation to create and implement policy for the Department of Defense.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

