Edie Goldberg named SIOP Fellow

Edie Goldberg, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Goldberg was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Edie Goldberg is best known as a practitioner working with organizations to develop and implement talent management systems for the purpose of building high-performance cultures. She has worked in areas of selection, retention, competency modeling, performance management, and leadership and organization development. She is a recognized leader in the future of work. Her book, The Inside Gig: How Sharing Untapped Talent Across Boundaries Unleashes Organization Capacity, was published April 7th. Dr. Goldberg has developed best practices by integrating scientific research with novel approaches to address her client's needs. She has also contributed to academic research, and popular HR literature with contributions to People + Strategy Journal, HR Magazine, Human Performance, International Journal of Selection and Assessment, and Educational and Psychological Measurement.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

