Elizabeth L. Shoenfelt named SIOP Fellow

Elizabeth L. Shoenfelt, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Shoenfelt was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Elizabeth Shoenfelt has made significant contributions to master's level I-O education, including the development and leadership of one of the country's top programs. She has implemented a number of novel pedagogical strategies and innovative teaching practices outside of the classroom.

Her research on improving effectiveness in business, industry, government, education, and sports has resulted in 39 refereed journal articles, 91 conference presentations, and 98 technical reports. Dr. Shoenfelt combines research and practice to apply the science of I-O psychology to solve problems and improve the quality of policies and processes in higher education, non-profit organizations, and the discipline of sport psychology. She was honored with the SIOP Distinguished Teaching Contributions Award and is a Fellow in the Association for Applied Sport Psychology.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP