Gwenith Fisher named SIOP fellow

Gwenith Fisher, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Fisher was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Gwenith Fisher has made significant contributions to the study of occupational health psychology, particularly regarding the issues of an aging workforce and the impact on society, work organizations, and workers themselves. She directs the Occupational Health Psychology training program at Colorado State University which is funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Mountain and Plains Education and Research Center. A leader within I-O psychology in the field of aging, she is currently on the editorial boards of four journals and has authored or co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed articles in prestigious journals including Journal of Applied Psychology, Personnel Psychology, Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, Journal of Business and Psychology, and Journal of Organizational Behavior.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP