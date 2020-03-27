How do leading companies manage employee performance?

Bowling Green, Ohio March 27, 2020 - SIOP, the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, has announced the publication of "Performance Management Transformation: Lessons Learned and Next Steps," the latest title in SIOP's Professional Practice Series, published by Oxford University Press. The book is now available.

Edited by SIOP Fellows Elaine Pulakos and Mariangela Battista, "Performance Management Transformation" presents case studies from global marquee companies including Patagonia, AbbVie, Medtronic, Toyota, and GoGo Inflight, among others, along with research and commentary by thought leaders in the field.

Although performance management has been an essential talent management process in organizations for decades, companies have been evolving their processes in new ways to better fit today's disruptively changing, hyper-competitive work environment. Gone are "one-size-fits-all" best practices. Instead, companies are designing performance management to align with their unique business strategies, needs, and cultures. This has resulted in an overall shift to more flexible processes that focus on managing performance in real time through embedding important manager and employee behaviors that drive performance into the work context.

This volume integrates performance management practice and research and offers concrete guidance for building more effective performance management systems for today's work environment and into the future. The book is available through Oxford University Press and Amazon

About the SIOP Professional Practice Book Series

SIOP is pleased to be working with Oxford University Press on its Professional Practice Series. Together SIOP and Oxford University Press are committed to bringing a new generation of practice-oriented books to industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists as well as human resource practitioners and policymakers. The series will incorporate new volumes on the "basics" of HR management and develop volumes focused on "core" I-O psychology topics that include the latest research and best practices.

