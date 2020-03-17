In-Sue Oh named SIOP Fellow

In-Sue Oh, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Oh was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. In-Sue Oh has spent his career focused on personality assessment and validation, and meta-analysis and validity generalization. He has over 80 publications including 75 refereed articles in U.S. and Korean journals such as Journal of Applied Psychology, Personnel Psychology, Academy of Management Journal, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, and Korean Journal of Industrial and Organizational Psychology. His contributions have been cited over 7,000 times and he has an h-index of 34.

He has been the recipient of several prestigious awards including the SIOP Distinguished Early Career Contributions Science Award, the Academy of Management HR Division's Early Career Achievement, and the SIOP Foundation's William A. Owens Scholarly Achievement Award (two consecutive times) and Joyce and Robert Hogan Award.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

