Joseph Allen named SIOP fellow

Joseph Allen, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Allen was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Joseph Allen's research is on workplace meetings, occupational safety and health, and community engagement, which includes applying his knowledge of I-O psychology to how volunteers work with non-profit organizations. He has published more than 100 articles, books and book chapters, as well as 300 technical reports and has participated in more than 200 conference presentations. He has been cited more than 2,000 times and has an h-index of 27. His work has been funded by grants and contracts worth more than $5 million since 2010, including funding from major competitive funding agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

###

About SIOP