John A. Weiner named SIOP Fellow

John A. Weiner has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Mr. Weiner was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

John Weiner's work centers on bringing science into practice to solve applied problems. He is a leader in the development of assessment tools for employment and credentialing, including cognitive abilities, work attitudes, and professional competency. He has also been a leader in the evolution of technology-based assessment, including innovative solutions for test design, automated assembly, and security metrics for high stakes testing.

His publications and presentations have addressed fundamental I-O topics including validity, fairness, and legal issues, particularly as they intersect with technology advances. John has devoted considerable time to ensuring his work reaches those in the field, giving presentations at professional conferences around the world at a rate of 8 to 10 per year over the past decade.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology. Learn more about the Society at http://www. siop. org

###