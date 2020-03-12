John C. Scott recognized by SIOP for Lifetime Professional Achievement

John C. Scott, PhD has been honored with the Distinguished Professional Contributions Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The award is given in recognition of a lifetime of outstanding contributions to the practice of industrial and organizational psychology.

Dr. John C. Scott has made a lasting impression on the practice of I-O psychology throughout his notable career. Through numerous books, presentations and workshops, Dr. Scott has distinguished himself with seminal works on assessment, selection and program evaluation. These efforts have widely contributed to the knowledge of professional colleagues, HR professionals and the business community at large.

As a founding partner of the highly respected firm, APTMetrics, he has provided consulting services to a wide range of organizations with a focus on delivering innovative, evidence-based solutions for complex HR challenges. Through his service as the IOP Journal editor and in numerous leadership roles, he has influenced how SIOP creates and disseminates professional knowledge. Dr. Scott was also key to establishing the SIOP--United Nations relationship which has become a well-established partnership and allows SIOP to directly contribute to the UN's agenda.

The Distinguished Professional Contributions Award was first given in 1977. It is given annually to honor an I-O psychologist whose work in a business, government or other organizational setting has had a major, demonstrable impact on people at work, organizations and the practice of I-O psychology.

SIOP and the SIOP Foundation present several awards recognizing excellence in professional and student work each year. Most awards, scholarships, and grants are funded by donations to the SIOP Foundation, and information about all of them is available in the SIOP Foundation section of the SIOP website at https:/ / www. siop. org/ Foundation/ Awards .

###

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology.