Jeffrey D. Facteau named SIOP Fellow

Jeffrey D. Facteau, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Facteau was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

For more than 25 years Dr. Jeffrey D. Facteau has been advancing the objectives of some of the world's largest organizations as they relate to talent selection, and in the process transforming the way in which consumers of assessments think about and evaluate the success of their selection programs. He has played key roles in creating and implementing unique assessment projects of national importance with federal agencies and in advancing the importance of the candidate experience as a critical part of the testing-technology interface.

He has published research on job performance measurement approaches, structured interviewing, user reactions to assessment, and performance management in academic journals such as the Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Managerial Issues and Journal of Management.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

