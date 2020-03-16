John D. Kammeyer-Mueller named SIOP fellow

John D. Kammeyer-Mueller, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Kammeyer-Mueller was granted SIOP Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Of the 38 peer-reviewed articles authored or co-authored by Dr. John D. Kammeyer-Mueller, 22 of them have been published in top journals such as the Journal of Applied Psychology, Personnel Psychology, Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Management, and Organizational Research Methods. His scholarship focuses on topics of interest to society at large, and to formal organizations in particular, asking how organizations can make life better for new employees, how individuals can effectively use knowledge of themselves to understand their reactions to situations, and how public and business policy makers can maximize employee well-being and productivity. He has served on numerous editorial boards and as an associate editor for Personnel Psychology.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP