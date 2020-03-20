Juan M. Madera named SIOP Fellow

Juan M. Madera, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Madera was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Juan M. Madera has helped translate I-O psychology to the field of hospitality management with numerous peer-reviewed publications including International Journal of Hospitality Management, International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management, Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Business and Psychology, and Leadership Quarterly. His research has primarily examined how diversity management efforts affect job attitudes from current employees and applicants. Dr. Madera's research on discrimination and sexual harassment in the hospitality industry has been widely published in popular media outlets such as New York Magazine, the Associated Press, NPR, and the Wall Street Journal, and has been used as the basis of training programs developed by leading hospitality industry associations.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology. Learn more about the Society at http://www. siop. org

###