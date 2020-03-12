Juliet R. Aiken receives SIOP Distinguished Award

Juliet R. Aiken, PhD has been recognized with the Distinguished Early Career Contributions-Practice Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The annual award is given to a SIOP member who has made significant contributions to the practice of I-O psychology within ten years of receiving their PhD.

In the short time since receiving her PhD in 2011, Dr. Juliet Aiken has leveraged I-O for transformative change in fields where I-Os are less prevalent. In her work, she is driven to improve diversity and inclusion not only in the organizations she serves but in the field of I-O itself, which she strives to do through community, research, practice, and graduate education. Dr. Aiken has worked directly with law firms and schools to conduct and use research, and apply I-O best practices to hire, promote, and evaluate talent. She has served as an expert witness and has worked hand in glove with local government to transform their human talent practices, including hiring. Given the depth, breadth, and impact of her consulting engagements, it's a wonder she still finds time to create and direct a new program in Master's of Professional Studies in Organizational Psychology at the University of Maryland College Park.

The Distinguished Early Career Contributions-Practice Award was first given in 2011. The awards committee evaluates the breadth or depth of the nominee's contributions, the extent to which the nominee's work is grounded in sound psychological research, the status of the nominee in the estimation of other prominent early career practitioners, and the impact of the nominee's work on the broader field.

SIOP and the SIOP Foundation present several awards recognizing excellence in professional and student work each year. Most awards, scholarships, and grants are funded by donations to the SIOP Foundation, and information about all of them is available in the SIOP Foundation section of the SIOP website at https:/ / www. siop. org/ Foundation/ Awards

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O

###