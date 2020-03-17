Janine Waclawski named SIOP Fellow

Janine Waclawski, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Waclawski was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Janine Waclawski has focused her career on having a significant impact on senior leadership, developing talent within organizations, and leveraging I-O psychology in the workplace. As a consultant she leveraged data driven methods to drive organizational change in large companies such as Shell Oil, NASA, Merck and Home Depot. Dr. Waclawski's publications include more than 20 articles, two books and 17 book chapters reflecting her passion for using feedback at the individual, team or organizational level to help people develop and improve their effectiveness.

Her service to SIOP includes co-launching the first SIOP member survey, six years on the Executive Board, co-editor of the Professional Practice series and as a contributor and editor of a TIP column.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

