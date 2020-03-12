Kristin N. Saboe receives SIOP Distinguished Award

Kristin N. Saboe, PhD has been recognized with the Distinguished Early Career Contributions-Practice Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The annual award is given to a SIOP member who has made significant contributions to the practice of I-O psychology within ten years of receiving their PhD.

Dr. Kristin N. Saboe long ago decided that service to society was a driving force in her life. After completing her PhD in 2012, she joined the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer and research psychologist with the goal of driving positive societal impact. Dr. Saboe led applied research projects to change policy for soldiers deployed in combat zones, and provided oversight to a multimillion dollar research portfolio for the Army's "Ready and Resilience" effort where she led policy, strategy, and research focused on the reduction of suicides and risk-taking behaviors, and increasing preventative approaches through resilience and performance management.

In her current role with Boeing as the senior manager of employee listening and global talent strategy, Dr. Saboe continues to apply her passion for service as the HR leader for veteran's and military spouse's initiatives. As a nationally recognized leader on veteran and military family experiences and initiatives, she applies her expertise as an I-O volunteer within SIOP, APA Division 19, and non-profit organizations.

The Distinguished Early Career Contributions-Practice Award was first given in 2011. The awards committee evaluates the breadth or depth of the nominee's contributions, the extent to which the nominee's work is grounded in sound psychological research, the status of the nominee in the estimation of other prominent early career practitioners, and the impact of the nominee's work on the broader field.

SIOP and the SIOP Foundation present several awards recognizing excellence in professional and student work each year. Most awards, scholarships, and grants are funded by donations to the SIOP Foundation, and information about all of them is available in the SIOP Foundation section of the SIOP website at https:/ / www. siop. org/ Foundation/ Awards .

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology.

