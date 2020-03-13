Mariangela Battista named SIOP fellow

Mariangela Battista, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Battista was granted SIOP Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Mariangela Battista has spent her career of more than 25 years advancing the science of I-O to business and human resource leaders around the globe. While maintaining a consistent track record of presentations, publications and service to SIOP, Dr. Battista has worked to promote the field of IO beyond SIOP, to bridge I-O science and practice. Dr. Battista not only substantially impacted the way many large enterprises handle talent but has also educated hundreds of thousands of people in what effective talent practice means. Using data to help leaders make the best decisions for their organizations, she has assisted a wide range of businesses such as the Pepsi Bottling Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, the American Express Company, and IGT, PLC.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

