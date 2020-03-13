Nathan A. Bowling named SIOP Fellow

Nathan A. Bowling, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Bowling was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Nathan A. Bowling is best known for his contributions in three areas of research: employee attitudes and well-being, counterproductive work behavior, and careless responding to self-report questionnaires. He has published 52 peer-reviewed journal articles and 12 book chapters, appearing in prestigious publications such as the Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, and Journal of Occupational Health Psychology. He has also co-edited two books, the second of which will publish later this year. He is associate editor for Applied Psychology: An International Review, and serves on the editorial boards of Human Performance, Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, and Occupational Health Science.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

