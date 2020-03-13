Nathan Ainspan named SIOP Fellow

Nathan Ainspan, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Ainspan was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Nathan Ainspan has focused on impacting national policy and programs through research in the areas of employment for military veterans, military family members, wounded warriors, and individuals with disabilities. A creator of SIOP's highly regarded Military and Veterans Initiative, he is committed to advancing I-O research to better understand veterans' concerns. His advocacy has impacted millions of veterans and people with disabilities across the country and that reach has expanded to other nations through a project with the Five Eyes international intelligence sharing community. He has written more than 20 articles and book chapters, as well as edited four books. He is supervising the creation of white papers through SIOP's initiative on veterans' issues that will be shared across the country.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology. Learn more about the Society at http://www. siop. org

