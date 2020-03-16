Peter D. Harms named SIOP fellow

Peter D. Harms, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Harms was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Peter D. Harms is a personality researcher extending his work to areas such as well-being and leadership, including the dark side of leadership. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles as well as numerous chapters and technical reports, in outlets including the Journal of Applied Psychology, Personnel Psychology, and Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Dr. Harms' research has been cited more than 8,300 times and he has an h-index of 42. His work has also been featured in media outlets such as CNN, Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and the BBC. His research partners include the U.S. Army, NASA, the U.S. Department of Labor, and Hogan Assessment Systems.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

###

