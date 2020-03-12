Paul R. Sackett recognized with SIOP's prestigious Dunnette Prize

Paul R. Sackett, PhD has been recognized with the Dunnette Prize from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The prestigious career achievement award honors work advancing the understanding the role of individual differences in human behavior and performance.

Dr. Paul Sackett is known for research that is as deep as it is broad. For more than 40 years he has contributed to the knowledge of individual differences in cognitive ability, job knowledge, integrity, personality, background characteristics, achievement, motivation, job performance, and counterproductive work behaviors, among others. His research expands beyond the I-O field and has impacted educational and work settings including military, public, and private organizations.

With more than 300 papers to his credit--and an h-index of 73--Dr. Sackett continues to influence the national and international discussion on the use of individual differences constructs and measures. His role as a thought leader has led him to testify before the U.S. Congress, play a pivotal role in policy issues and lead national discussions on psychological testing and assessment. Not only has he greatly contributed to the literature, he has also endeavored to make that research applicable to practice and has been critical in guiding the development of policy on assessment and individual differences.

The Dunnette Prize is given to honor living individuals whose work has significantly expanded knowledge of the causal significance of individual differences through advanced research, development, and/or application. It is named after Professor Marvin D. Dunnette who devoted his entire academic and professional life to the assessment, prediction, and explanation of individual differences in human behavior and performance. The Dunnette Prize carries a cash award of $50,000. This is the third time the Dunnette Prize has been awarded.

