Richard N. Landers named SIOP fellow

Richard N. Landers, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Landers was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Richard N. Landers has advanced I-O psychology with an interdisciplinary focus, integrating computer science, data science, human-computer interaction, and other fields, together with I-O psychology. In addition to his teaching, mentoring and research work, he launched Landers Management and Technology Consulting to inform and advise on real-world human resource processes involving new technology. His interests are in employee selection, training, and research methods, exploring diverse technologies including games and gamification, virtual reality, and social media.

On top of more than 36 peer-reviewed publications, four books, and 100 conference presentations, Dr. Landers has reached outside the field to elevate the practice, contributing to media pieces, engaging with executive audiences, and offering easily-accessible learning opportunities in both old and new formats.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

