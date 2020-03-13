Robin R. Cohen named SIOP Fellow

Robin R. Cohen, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Cohen was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Robin R. Cohen has been instrumental in applying I-O principles to three Fortune 500 and two Fortune 50 companies over the course of her career. In each of her roles with those organizations, she focused on promoting the practice and teaching of I-O psychology, specifically in the areas of leadership development, executive coaching, assessment and development, culture change, change management, team effectiveness, competency modeling, and HR strategy. She has been an active member of SIOP since 1991, serving in numerous conference positions such as workshop chair for three years and conference chair for three years, including the 2014 conference in Hawaii.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

