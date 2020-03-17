Shonna D. Waters named SIOP Fellow

Shonna D. Waters, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Waters was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Shonna D. Waters' work has been both broad and deep -- often crossing disciplines and ranging from topics including job analysis and personnel selection, to fairness, bias, diversity, and beyond. In her current role, she serves as the bridge between science and practice within her organization and with its clients. She began her career practicing in a broad range of I-O topics with a focus on designing accurate and fair tests and assessments. She has since moved to mentoring and educating HR and business leaders combining her passions of leadership, teaching, coaching, writing, speaking, and research. She was the lead author on The Practical Guide to HR Analytics, and has been a frequent contributor to the SIOP annual conferences and publications.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology. Learn more about the Society at http://www. siop. org

