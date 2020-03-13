Sharon Glazer named SIOP Fellow

Sharon Glazer, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Glazer was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Sharon Glazer has demonstrated a meaningful and sustained impact on I-O psychology through her work on cross-cultural practice and theory. Her curiosity about well-being across cultures has led to numerous publications in the domains of occupational stress and culture, including social support, burnout, stressors and strains, values, and time perceptions across cultures, as well as global virtual teams and cross-cultural competence training in the military. She has also published, designed, and implemented curriculum on internationalizing I-O psychology and launched a Global I-O Psychology certificate program. In her role as an educator she has chaired more than 30 master's theses, 20 of which have addressed culture and I-O psychology. She is currently co-chair of SIOP's International Affairs Committee.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

