Scott M. Brooks named SIOP Fellow

Scott M. Brooks, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Brooks was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Scott M. Brooks' goal as a professional has been to impact regular people in normal situations by making organizations better. His work as a scientist-practitioner has shown innovation in linkage research, leadership in the science and practice of opinion surveys, creativity in translating science into practice, a commitment to the principles and spirit of I-O psychology, and a legacy of impact on clients, the industry, and the SIOP community. His approach to translating science into practice has been to develop strategically relevant, data-based stories that capture the attention of executives and other leaders to create organizational change. Dr. Brooks is well-known for creative storytelling, metaphors, and visuals when translating scientific concepts into practical application.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology. Learn more about the Society at http://www. siop. org

