S. Morton McPhail recognized for service to SIOP

S. Morton McPhail, PhD has been honored with the Distinguished Service Contributions Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The award recognizes those members who have made significant contributions by generously sharing their time and talents.

The list of Mort McPhail's contributions to I-O psychology and to SIOP is long and distinguished. As a scholar and practitioner, Dr. S. Morton McPhail has had a significant influence on the field. His service to SIOP includes the elected positions of president, and financial officer and secretary. His volunteer work on committees is impressive and includes service on the State Affairs, Workshop, Support, Planning, and Research Ad Hoc, Advocacy Review, and Fellowship Committees as well as serving on and chairing several task forces. Dr. McPhail has been involved in key activities that have lasting impact on SIOP. These include chairing the Assessment Praxis Symposium, and creation of the Futures Scanning Task Force, begun as a Presidential Task Force. He has also represented I-O as an APA Committee member.

The Distinguished Service Contributions Award was first given in 1989. SIOP is a member-led organization that depends on the committed service of its volunteer officers, committee chairs, and official representatives to other organizations for its continuing vitality. The annual award is given in recognition of sustained, significant, and outstanding service to SIOP.

