Susan Mohammed named SIOP Fellow

Susan Mohammed, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Mohammed was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Susan Mohammed's research is on team mental model conceptualization and measurement as well as temporal cognition, diversity and leadership, which have important implications for the practice of I-O psychology. She has published more than 50 refereed articles and book chapters in influential journals including Journal of Applied Psychology, Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Management, and Personnel Psychology, and she has been cited more than 7,700 times. She has garnered more than $2.5 million in grant funding and has been able to apply her team, leadership, and time research to her role as director of the Team Science Core for the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Penn State University.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

