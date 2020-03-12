SIOP recognizes Denise M. Rousseau for Lifetime Scientific Achievement

Denise M. Rousseau, PhD has been honored with the Distinguished Scientific Contributions Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The annual award is given in recognition of a lifetime of outstanding contributions to the science of industrial and organizational psychology.

Dr. Denise M. Rousseau's body of work, with well over 70,000 citations, is impressive. Even more impressive, her research has been in three distinct areas of I-O psychology--the psychological contract, idiosyncratic deals, and evidence-based management. She is one of the pioneering scholars in the area of multi-level research that is prevalent in current empirical research, and she developed the groundbreaking theoretical foundation for two of her major areas of research, writing books on each topic.

Her impact on advancing I-O psychology is evident. During her 42-year career, she has published more than a dozen books and 220 articles and monographs in psychology and management journals. She also served as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Organizational Behavior from 1998 to 2007. To address the gap between I-O psychology research and organizational practice, in 2007 Dr. Rousseau founded the Evidence-Based Management Collaborative, a network of scholars, consultants, and practicing managers to promote evidence-informed organizational practices and decision making.

The Distinguished Scientific Contributions Award was first given in 1983. The Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award honors an I-O psychologist who has made distinguished empirical and/or theoretical scientific contributions to the field, whether the contributions were made in industry, academia, government, or any other organizational setting.

