SIOP recognizes Janet L. Kottke for Distinguished Teaching Career

Janet L. Kottke, PhD has been honored with the Distinguished Teaching Contributions Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Mentor, inspiring, dedicated...these are just a few of the words used by students to describe Dr. Janet L. Kottke's teaching career. As the founder of the I-O master's program at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), she has become a leader in master's level education through research, classroom innovation, and I-O curriculum development. She has conducted innovative research to enable faculty, as well as students, to have quality learning experiences, and is known for her commitment to teaching both graduate and undergraduate students.

Dr. Kottke's connection to her students extends beyond the classroom and frequently continues after graduation. She has more than 160 combined publications, presentations, and reports co-authored with students and alumni. Her collaborative spirit extends to colleagues at CSUSB and other master's programs throughout the country, working with them on publications and presentations at numerous conferences. Dr. Kottke's admirable eagerness to share her excellent teaching practices has enriched graduate training at I-O master's programs across the country.

The Distinguished Teaching Contributions Award was first given in 2004. This annual award is given in recognition of a SIOP member who has a sustained record of excellence in teaching, as evidenced in the classroom or web-based teaching, student development, and community service via teaching. Criteria considered by the award committee are flexible and include excellence in teaching and teaching-related professional activities, and the accomplishments of the nominee's students.

SIOP and the SIOP Foundation present several awards recognizing excellence in professional and student work each year. Most awards, scholarships, and grants are funded by donations to the SIOP Foundation, and information about all of them is available in the SIOP Foundation section of the SIOP website at https:/ / www. siop. org/ Foundation/ Awards

