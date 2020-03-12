SIOP recognizes Ning Li for early career contributions

Ning Li, PhD has been recognized with the Distinguished Early Career Contributions-Science Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The annual award is given to a SIOP member who has made significant contributions to the science of I-O psychology within seven years of receiving their PhD.

Focusing on the topics of individual differences, discretionary performance behaviors, and team dynamics, Dr. Ning Li already has 29 articles published or in press since completing his PhD in 2012. In addition to publishing in prominent journals such as Journal of Applied Psychology, Personnel Psychology, Academy of Management Review, Academy of Management Journal, and Journal of Management, he has published two Harvard Business Review articles online and has 35 conference presentations to his credit. The first author on 11 papers, he has worked with a broad set of co-authors from around the world, demonstrating his ability to both lead and work collaboratively.

Dr. Li's work has been cited more than 2,700 times and he already has an h-index of 19, garnering attention in both the academic and popular press. His colleagues are quick to note an impressive work ethic and the quality of his work which has been recognized with a SHRM Foundation Research Grant.

The Distinguished Early Career Contributions-Science Award was first given in 1992. The awards committee evaluates the general nature and impact of the nominee's contributions, the most important contributions, and the status of the nominee in the estimation of other prominent I-O psychologists.

SIOP and the SIOP Foundation present several awards recognizing excellence in professional and student work each year. Most awards, scholarships, and grants are funded by donations to the SIOP Foundation, and information about all of them is available in the SIOP Foundation section of the SIOP website at https:/ / www. siop. org/ Foundation/ Awards .

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology.

